As Covid restrictions begin to ease around the world and after a long period of staying at home, many people are starting to plan their first vacations in a long time. It’s exciting that travel is starting to open up once more, as so many people have been longing for a change of scenery for such a long time. If you’re looking to get away for your first vacation in a couple of years, you may be stumped about where to go. Luckily, there are plenty of great locations opening up, available for tourists, with great things to do and see. Let’s take a look at four fantastic ideas for your next vacation.