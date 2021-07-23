Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Traffic

Oil slips but heads for steady week on supply tightness

By Sonali Paul
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 11 days ago

MELBOURNE, July 23 (Reuters) - Oil prices trimmed overnight gains on Friday but were poised to end the week largely steady after rebounding from a sharp drop, underpinned by expectations supply will remain tight as demand recovers.

Brent crude futures fell 7 cents, or 0.1%, to $73.72 a barrel at 0147 GMT, after jumping 2.2% on Thursday. For the week, Brent was headed for a 0.1% gain.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell 8 cents, or 0.1%, to $71.83 a barrel, following a 2.3% gain on Thursday. WTI was set to end the week flat.

Demand growth is expected to outpace new supply, following the agreement by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies, known as OPEC+, to add back 400,000 barrels per day each month from August through December.

Oil prices, along with other riskier assets, tumbled earlier in the week on concerns about the broad economic impact of surging COVID-19 cases of the Delta variant in the United States, Britain, Japan and elsewhere.

Benchmark contracts fell as much as $6 on Monday but have recouped all of those losses as investors expect overall crude demand to stay strong driven by the continued fall in oil stocks and rising rates of vaccinations.

“With demand holding up, the market is starting to sense the 400kb/d increase in OPEC (OPEC+) will not be enough to keep the market balanced. Inventories continue to fall, both in the U.S. and across the OECD,” ANZ Research analysts said in a note.

Analysts who have been raising price forecasts for the rest of the year said they see rising vaccination rates limiting the impact of surging infections of the Delta variant.

“We continue to see oil prices tracking higher in H2 2021 as oil demand growth outpaces supply growth,” Commonwealth Bank commodities analyst Vivek Dhar said in a note. CBA sees Brent rising to $85 by the fourth quarter.

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

153K+
Followers
186K+
Post
86M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wti Oil#Oil Stocks#Brent Oil#Crude Oil#Wti#Oecd#Anz Research#Commonwealth Bank#Cba
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
OPEC
News Break
Traffic
Place
Melbourne
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
Country
Japan
News Break
Energy Industry
News Break
Gas Price
News Break
Oil Prices
Related
Traffictucsonpost.com

Another big jump in fuel prices on the cards in August

Consumers can expect a hefty increase on all fuel types in August due to an increase in import prices, the Automobile Association said on Friday. The AA - which does not itself regulate fuel prices - said it expected a jump of around 83 cents a litre higher for petrol, 48 cents a litre for diesel, and 48 cents for illuminating paraffin.
TrafficPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why Oil and Gas Stocks Are Crushing the Market in 2021

Oil and gas prices are up big this year, driving energy stocks higher. Long-term trends may not be as favorable to the oil and gas industry. Oil and gas stocks have led the market higher so far in 2021, a surprise after struggling for years to generate market-beating returns. Rising oil and natural gas prices have driven energy stocks higher and an improving economy could help demand and prices throughout the year.
StocksPosted by
Reuters

Stocks reverse to red, oil slips amid Delta variant anxiety

BOSTON, Aug 2 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks reversed course on Monday to finish slightly lower, echoing a decline in oil and Treasury prices, as economic worries related to the Delta variant of the coronavirus outweighed optimism about infrastructure spending and corporate earnings. Stocks initially cheered the announcement on Sunday by...
Energy Industryinvesting.com

Oil Slips Lower

Picture perfect! Oil has been slapped away from its broken trendline. Resistance has done its job. The energy fund Energy Select Sector SPDR® Fund (NYSE:XLE) was annoyingly strong earlier in the trading session, but that is falling to pieces. Its important resistance has likewise held.
Trafficrigzone.com

Delta Variant Causes Oil Prices To Tumble

(Bloomberg) -- Oil tumbled by the most in two weeks as a fast-spreading delta variant posed a threat to demand and as economic data out of China signaled a slowdown. Futures in New York declined 3.6% on Monday. The virus is clouding the outlook for consumption as China faced a fresh outbreak and infections in Sydney matched a record. Amid the surge in cases, barrels from some key OPEC producers are hitting the market, also causing concern. Meanwhile, data indicated that China’s economic activity eased in July.
Energy IndustryForexTV.com

Oil Prices Slide As China's Manufacturing Slows

Oil prices fell more than 1 percent on Monday after a survey found that growth in factory activity slipped sharply in China, the world’s second-largest oil consumer. Brent crude oil futures for October delivery fell 99 cents, or 1.3 percent, to $74.42 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures for September settlement dropped 117 cents, or 1.6 percent, to $72.78 a barrel.
New York City, NYNew York Post

Oil prices slip 4 percent as supply grows

Oil prices tumbled about 4 percent on Monday as weak economic data from China and the United States, the world’s top oil consumers, and higher crude output from OPEC producers stoked fears of weakness in oil demand and oversupply. Brent crude oil futures slid by $2.65, or 3.5 percent, to...
Energy Industryspglobal.com

Tight supply, elevated prices test Appalachian producer commitments

As Appalachia's natural gas markets turn increasingly bullish, one the of the region's bellwether producers, Southwestern Energy is keeping its cool, opting for a conservative hedging strategy that promises a guaranteed price for most the company's production through 2022. Not registered?. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your...
Energy IndustryHouston Chronicle

Crude oil retreats as variant persists

Oil fell after two weekly increases as the spread of the delta coronavirus variant continued to challenge demand, while data signaled a slowdown in China. West Texas Intermediate shed 1.2 percent after rising 2.6 percent last week. The virus is clouding the outlook for consumption across the Asia Pacific. China faces a fresh outbreak, Thailand is set to expand its quasi-lockdown measures, and infections in Sydney matched a record. Data showed China’s economic activity eased in July, implying a more steady recovery as risks mount.
CurrenciesPosted by
Reuters

FOREX-Dollar resumes downtrend after worst week since May

LONDON, Aug 2 (Reuters) - The dollar lurched lower on Monday, back towards the one-month lows hit last week when it became clear the Fed was in no hurry to tighten policy and policymakers broadly shared Chairman Jerome Powell’s view that rate rises were “a ways away”. Data from the...
Georgia Statecobbcountycourier.com

Two weeks of steady Georgia gasoline prices

Gasoline prices in Georgia, and in Cobb County, remained steady over the past two weeks. According to the weekly press release from Montrae Waiters the spokeswoman from AAA – The Auto Club Group, Georgia drivers are now paying an average of $2.96 per gallon. “While it is typical to see...
TrafficPort Arthur News

Gas demand sets another 2021 week high; analyst shares when curve will end

The downward move in the national average two weeks ago was short-lived, with the national average rebounding last week on continued strong gasoline demand in the U.S., which has pushed oil prices back up after a brief lull. Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy, said demand last...
MarketsBusiness Insider

Australian Market Modestly Lower

(RTTNews) - The Australian stock market is modestly lower on Tuesday, retreating from the all-time highs reached in the previous session, with the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 falling below the 7,500 level, following the mixed cues from Wall Street overnight, with materials, gold miners and energy stocks dragging the market. Traders remain concerned about the spread of the highly contagious coronavirus variants primarily in New South Wales, threatening to weigh on the economy.
Energy Industrytheedgemarkets.com

Crude oil steadies as investors size up Delta’s threat to demand

(Aug 3): Oil steadied above US$71 a barrel as investors weighed the risk to consumption posed by the spread of the delta coronavirus variant. West Texas Intermediate was 0.3% higher in Asian trading after slumping 3.6% Monday, the biggest loss in two weeks. The highly infectious Covid-19 variant is forcing governments to reimpose or extend some curbs, and investors are tracking an uptick in cases in the world’s biggest crude market China.
Businessrock947.com

Infineon says chip supply situation “extremely tight”

BERLIN (Reuters) – German chipmaker Infineon Technologies said on Tuesday it was battling extreme tightness in its markets as the latest wave of the COVID-19 pandemic disrupts production in Asia and inventories hit all-time lows. Results for the fiscal third quarter at the leading supplier of chips to the automotive...
Trafficwkzo.com

Oil prices rebound, but fuel demand concerns cap gains

SINGAPORE (Reuters) – Oil prices climbed on Tuesday, clawing back some of the previous session’s deep losses, even though concerns over coronavirus curbs combined with slowing factory activity in key buyer countries to keep a lid on gains. Brent crude oil futures rose 24 cents, or 0.3%,to $73.13 a barrel,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy