Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Panama City Beach, FL

Stone Temple Pilots Unveil 'Tiny Music' Session Footage in New 'And So I Know' Video

By Althea Legaspi
SFGate
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStone Temple Pilots have dropped a new music video for their classic track “And So I Know” to mark the 25th anniversary of Tiny Music… Songs From the Vatican Gift Shop and the release of the Super Deluxe Edition of the LP, which is available on Friday via Rhino. The three-disc/one-LP set features a remastered version of the original album, alternate versions and mixes of several of the songs, and a complete concert taped at the Club La Vela in Panama City Beach, Florida, on March 14th, 1997.

www.sfgate.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Panama City Beach, FL
Entertainment
State
California State
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Entertainment
City
Panama City Beach, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Gutt
Person
Scott Weiland
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Video#The Vatican Gift Shop#Westerly Ranch
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Music
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Facebook
Country
Vatican City
News Break
Instagram
Related
Austin, TXbigtakeover.com

NEWS: Mysterious musician 1st Base Runner unveils moody music video

Hailing from Austin, Texas, but sounding as if inhabiting the inner recesses of the mind and the unfathomable reaches of sound, the musical entity 1st Base Runner has been gaining acclaim for his mysterious and atmospheric compositions. 1st Base Runner is the project of seasoned musician and producer Tim Husmann,...
Panama City Beach, FLtheprp.com

Stone Temple Pilots Share 1997 Live Performance & Previously Unreleased “And So I Know” Video

Earlier today (June 22nd) the Stone Temple Pilots streamed their past March 14th, 1997 live performance at Club la Vela in Panama City Beach, FL for ‘MTV Spring Break‘. In addition to that, they also dropped a previously unreleased music video for their “Tiny Music…Songs From The Vatican Gift Shop” track “And So I Know“. The latter features unseen footage from the recording sessions for that effort which took place at a ranch house in the Santa Ynez valley of California.
Rock MusicantiMUSIC

Stone Temple Pilots Hint At Return To The Road

Stone Temple Pilots' Robert DeLeo hinted at the band returning to the road for more live shows during a recent interview with Audacy Check In. DeLeo was on the show last week to discuss the 25th anniversary of STP's album, "Tiny Music... Songs from the Vatican Gift Shop", which they are celebrating with a deluxe reissue that hit stores last Friday (July 23rd).
Musicedm.com

ALWZ SNNY Unveils Heartfelt Music Video for "I Don't Wanna Know"

The latest sun-kissed future pop track from ALWZ SNNY has arrived after the rising producer unveiled "I Don't Wanna Know," alongside a heartfelt music video. Known for his prowess in the future bass and indie-pop alleys of electronic music, ALWZ SNNY manages to produce a song that is somehow both optimistic and heavyhearted. He blends pensive piano keys and melancholic guitar plucks with bubbly saws in the drop, creating that contrast between brooding and soaring that many producers crave.
Music1029thebuzz.com

Angels & Airwaves Unveil New Single And Video

Angels & Airwaves have released a short snip from their upcoming album, Lifeforms. “Losing My Mind” arrives with a music video in which frontman Tom DeLonge plays a sleazy character trying to make it big on Tic Toc. Blink-182 fans will appreciate that his character in the video, is named...
MusicPosted by
KRMG

Rolling Stone’s New List Of “The 100 Greatest Music Videos Of All Time”

MTV just celebrated their 40th anniversary. What better time for Rolling Stone to release their new list of “The 100 Greatest Music Videos Of All Time”? There are some major changes to the updated list which will surely cause some serious debates. According to Rolling Stone “these are the videos that continue to thrill us, delight us, disturb us, and remind us just how much you can do in three to four minutes with a song, a camera, a concept, a pose, some mood lighting, and an iconic hand gesture or two.” I’ll get you started with the top 20 videos.
MusicNewsTimes

Guided by Voices Preview Second Album of 2021 With 'My (Limited) Engagement'

Guided By Voices have released a new song, “My (Limited) Engagement,” the first offering from what will be their second album of 2021, It’s Not Them. It Couldn’t Be Them. It Is Them!, out October 22nd via Rockathon Records. “My (Limited) Engagement” pairs a steady drum downbeat with crunchy guitars,...
Musicwfpk.org

The War on Drugs Tease New Music with Video Clip

The War on Drugs have not released a studio album since 2017’s Grammy-winning A Deeper Understanding. Last year, they released Live Drugs, the band’s first ever live album, and now they are teasing fans with new music. The War on Drugs shared a video clip on Instagram with new footage and previously unheard music.
MusicBLABBERMOUTH.NET

JINJER Drops Music Video For New Single 'Mediator'

The official music video for "Mediator", the new single from Ukrainian modern metallers JINJER, can be seen below. The track is taken from the band's upcoming studio album, "Wallflowers", which will arrive on August 27 via Napalm Records. Commented JINJER: "With years getting older, we often realize that the world...
WorldPosted by
UPI News

Dreamcatcher releases new EP, 'BEcause' music video

July 30 (UPI) -- South Korean girl group Dreamcatcher is back with new music. The K-pop stars released the special EP Summer Holiday and a music video for the song "BEcause" on Friday. The "BEcause" video shows the members of Dreamcatcher take over a spooky hotel. The group is also...
Musicnextmosh.com

Thrice share new music video, “Scavengers”

Fresh off last week’s announcement of their upcoming 11th studio album ‘Horizons/East’, California-based rock band Thrice has dropped a visually stunning music video in support of their newest single “Scavengers” today. Directed by DJay Brawner, the video transports viewers to a different world; one of mystery and disguises that leaves viewers unsure of whom to trust and where to turn. Sonically, “Scavengers” is driven by a dark and intricate braid of guitar and drum grooves, while the lyrics challenge listeners to discern between the issues and information that bond us versus those that disintegrate and destroy. Fans can watch the new music video for “Scavengers” here [embedded below].
Musicguitargirlmag.com

LUNG SHARE NEW MUSIC VIDEO “I’M NERVOUS” FROM THEIR NEW STUDIO LP “COME CLEAN RIGHT NOW”

Powerhouse art-punk, cello-rock duo, Lung, have a sound that is dark and commanding, evoking the driving sludge of early grunge with layered sinister undertones. The band is Kate Wakefield, a classically trained opera singer and cellist, and drummer Daisy Caplan, formerly of Foxy Shazam, Babe Rage, and Ayin. Lung is poised to release their third full-length album, Come Clean Right Now, next month in August.
Celebritieswirx.com

Four years gone: Chester Bennington remembered by his widow, Stone Temple Pilots, Finneas

Tuesday, July 20 marks the fourth anniversary of the death of Chester Bennington. The Linkin Park and, briefly, Stone Temple Pilots frontman died by suicide in 2017. Talinda Bennington, Chester’s widow, posted a lengthy tribute to the singer, alongside a photo of him grinning with a lettuce leaf on his head. “You always had a way to make us all laugh. You always made everything better. And when you put this lettuce cup on your head to make us laugh because our food was taking forever, you made everything better once again,” she wrote.
New York City, NYnextmosh.com

Aether Realm unveil “Cycle” music video

North Carolina’s Aether Realm reached new levels of melodic death metal mastery with the release of their latest full-length album, ‘Redneck Vikings From Hell,’ in 2020. Today, in anticipation of their upcoming U.S. tour with Unleash The Archers and Seven Kingdoms, the band has unveiled a gripping, emotive new video for their triumphant track “Cycle”, featuring Michael Rumple (Flood District, Lorelei), off of ‘Redneck Vikings From Hell.’

Comments / 0

Community Policy