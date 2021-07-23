Stone Temple Pilots Unveil 'Tiny Music' Session Footage in New 'And So I Know' Video
Stone Temple Pilots have dropped a new music video for their classic track “And So I Know” to mark the 25th anniversary of Tiny Music… Songs From the Vatican Gift Shop and the release of the Super Deluxe Edition of the LP, which is available on Friday via Rhino. The three-disc/one-LP set features a remastered version of the original album, alternate versions and mixes of several of the songs, and a complete concert taped at the Club La Vela in Panama City Beach, Florida, on March 14th, 1997.www.sfgate.com
