Recapping The New York Mets 2021 Draft Picks (Rounds 16-20)

Round 16 Selection: RHP Trey McLoughlin (Fairfield) McLoughlin is a 6’2″, 210-pound pitcher who was a very interesting late-round selection for the New York Mets. Injuries and a COVID shortened 2020 have held him to just eight starts in his final two seasons, but he has been productive when he has been on the field. McLoughlin made five starts with a 4.94 ERA and struck out 32 while allowing just four walks. He has a good fastball, but his power slider is what gets him his strikeouts.