Jets passing game coordinator Greg Knapp died Thursday, five days after a “horrific” bike accident left him in critical condition, the team announced. He was 58 years old. Knapp was struck by a motorist while riding his bike near his home in Danville, Calif., on Saturday. According to the San Ramon Police Department, Knapp sustained “major injuries” in the accident, which occurred shortly before 3 p.m. Police do not believe drugs or alcohol were a factor, and the driver was cooperating with the authorities.