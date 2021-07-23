Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bakersfield, CA

One year later: Geneau family launches non-profit in honor of matriarch killed in hit-and-run crash

By Eytan Wallace
KGET 17
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The family of Deborah Ann Geneau has launched a non-profit on the one year anniversary of her passing. Geneau, a 65-year-old grandmother and mother, was killed in a crash on July 22, 2020 on Stockdale Hwy near Don Hart Dr. The driver who caused the crash fled the scene, but nine months later the Bakersfield Police Department arrested 42-year-old Stephanie Heninger of Bakersfield, charging her with manslaughter and felony hit-and-run.

www.kget.com

Comments / 1

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bakersfield, CA
Society
Local
California Society
City
Bakersfield, CA
Bakersfield, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#One Year Later#Matriarch#Scholarships#Charity#Kget#Hhart#Helpinghart Org
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Society
News Break
Relationships
News Break
Family Relationships
News Break
Charities
Related
SocietyPosted by
The Associated Press

Hubbard shy about making history as a transgender Olympian

Weightlifter Laurel Hubbard was never seeking the attention that inevitably came with becoming the first openly transgender woman to compete in the Olympics. The 43-year-old was the focus of intense scrutiny at the Tokyo Games. Ultimately, she didn’t win — Hubbard couldn’t complete any of her first three lifts and finished out of contention for a medal.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Graham's COVID-19 'breakthrough' case jolts Senate

The coronavirus officially returned to the United States Senate on Monday. News that Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) tested positive quickly jolted through the Capitol and sparked an hours-long scramble to figure out who else might have been exposed, which only escalated after sources confirmed that the South Carolina Republican attended an outdoor event on Sen. Joe Manchin ’s (D-W.Va.) houseboat over the weekend with other senators.
SportsPosted by
NBC News

Simone Biles prepares to compete in balance beam final

TOKYO — Gymnastics superstar Simone Biles will confront her fears Tuesday and return to competition in the balance beam final, after she shocked the world by withdrawing from several competitions to focus on her mental health. Widely considered the world’s best gymnast, Biles, 24, looked focused and relaxed during a...
Washington, DCPosted by
NBC News

Third D.C. officer who responded to Capitol riot dies by suicide

A Washington, D.C., police officer who responded to the riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 has died by suicide, police said Monday. "Officer Gunther Hashida, assigned to the Emergency Response Team within the Special Operations Division, was found deceased in his residence on Thursday, July 29," the Metropolitan Police Department said in a statement. "Officer Hashida joined MPD in May 2003. We are grieving as a Department as our thoughts and prayers are with Officer Hashida’s family and friends."
GymnasticsPosted by
NBC News

Team USA gymnast Jade Carey wins Olympic gold in floor exercise final

Jade Carey took home her first Olympic medal after capturing gold in the women's individual floor exercise final Monday at the Tokyo Olympics. Carey, 21, was the second to compete on the floor, twisting, tumbling and flipping her way onto the top spot on the podium. Carey, who failed to win a medal in the individual all-around and the vault finals, placed first with a score of 14.366, ahead of Vanessa Ferrari, of Italy, who won silver with a score of 14.200. Mai Murakami, of Japan, and Angelina Melnikova, of Russia, tied for bronze with a score of 14.1665.

Comments / 1

Community Policy