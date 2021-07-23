Flood Advisory issued for Maricopa by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-22 18:50:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-22 22:45:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Maricopa The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a * Arroyo and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Maricopa County in south central Arizona * Until 1030 PM MST. * At 719 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause arroyo and small stream flooding. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Wickenburg.alerts.weather.gov
