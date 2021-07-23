Cancel
400 new homes coming to The Bottom neighborhood

By Rachel Stone
advocatemag.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn investment of $110 million will bring about 400 new homes to The Bottom district. A developer backed by community stakeholders recently broke ground on the first of 85 homes that will be priced “from the low $200s to low $300s,” according to a website for the development. The 126-acre...

oakcliff.advocatemag.com

Comments / 0

