400 new homes coming to The Bottom neighborhood

Welcome Home! As you pull up the drive to 101 Willow Street you are immediately greeted by a freshly painted ranch style home situated on a corner lot with a large grassy yard, an oversized 2-car garage and a beautiful deck. Step inside the front door and stroll into your spacious living room with a beautiful double-sided gas fireplace and hardwood floors. Continue into the recently updated kitchen with white cabinetry, stainless steel appliances and a new island. The kitchen is open to the dining room allowing for easy entertaining of friends and family. The dining room features the opposite side of the gas fireplace, a bay window with bench seating, and a door to the back deck. With all the natural light pouring in all day long you won't want to leave the room! This portion of the home includes a full bath with walk-in shower, laundry, multiple pantries, as well as access to your mud room, second front entrance, and basement. Continuing on as you enter the hallway to the bedrooms take note of the pocket door allowing you to close off the three bedrooms and second full bathroom from guests, allowing for privacy in that section of the home.