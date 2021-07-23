MCSO to hold public forum to determine CALEA accreditation
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is hosting a public information session Aug. 3 as part of a reaccreditation process. The Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies (CALEA) is an international organization that sets hundreds of standards that law enforcement can voluntarily abide by, and in August the public will have an opportunity to voice their opinion on whether the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office has met those standards.www.wdtn.com
