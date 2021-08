Disappointment seeped into Karleigh Minson’s mind. A midseason scoring slump boosted by consistent man-marking and double-teams caused her to wonder if she was doing enough to help First Colonial girls soccer. “I asked her how many goals have you scored,” Patriots coach Joe Tucei said. “She said 17. I said, ‘So I guess you’ve counted. How many games have we played?’ She said we’ve only played ...