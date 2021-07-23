Cancel
Video Games

Takashi Iizuka Admits The Sonic 2022 Reveal Was Probably A Bit Too Early

By Liam Doolan
Nintendo Life
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn May this year, Sega held a special live stream broadcast celebrating 30 years of the blue blur. The final announcement of the show was an incredibly brief teaser of a brand new Sonic the Hedgehog action game coming out in 2022. As you might recall, it showed a brief...

Takashi Iizuka
