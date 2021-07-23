Takashi Iizuka Admits The Sonic 2022 Reveal Was Probably A Bit Too Early

It has become the norm to see the release of hardware revisions of mainline gaming consoles – and if there’s a company that’s well-accustomed to such a practice, it’s Nintendo. Nintendo’s long history of releasing improved hardware during console life cycles began with their first home gaming system, the NES, with the Japanese Famicom receiving a heavy facelift when it hit Western shelves in 1985. Some folk will also remember the beloved Gameboy getting the cutesy and colourful Pocket treatment, and let’s not forget about the DS family of systems, too. From the very beginning, almost every Nintendo console has in some way or another had hardware refinements, and the Nintendo Switch is no different. Come the 8th of October this year, the Nintendo Switch (OLED) model will be in consumers’ hands and, although it’s not the heavily rumoured ‘Switch Pro’ that people may have hoped for, it is home to some welcome improvements that will enrich players’ experiences, especially for those who play predominantly in handheld mode.