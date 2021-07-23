Cubs' Adbert Alzolay: Suffers 10th loss

Alzolay (4-10) allowed three runs across six innings and took the loss Thursday against the Cardinals. He gave up four hits and three walks while striking out eight. Alzolay pitched pretty well, as he set a new season high in strikeouts, but the Cubs' offense didn't provide much support in the 3-2 defeat. The righty was done in by two home runs, including a two-run bomb by Nolan Arenado, which accounted for all three runs against him. Alzolay now has a 4.58 ERA this season and is scheduled to take the mound again Tuesday against the Reds.