Giants' Jaylin Davis: Back to running bases
Davis (hamstring) has resumed running the bases, Amy Gutierrez of the Giants' official site reports. Davis resumed baseball activities in mid-July and continues to ramp up his activity. On the injured list since July 6, Davis appears to be closing in on a return given that the injury was to his lower body. There has been no announcement on whether he will require a rehab assignment prior to being activated, which will also affect his timeline.www.cbssports.com
