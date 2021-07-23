Allegan teenager caught red-handed doing a good deed

Before his shifts at the Pizza Hut around the corner, Peter Kubinza spends a lot of time at Jaycee Park in Allegan.

“I just come down here to hang out with my friends and stuff,” Peter said.

Specifically, Peter hangs out by the skate park. For whatever reason, a lot of trash gathers there despite two trash cans being less than 20 steps away, and a $50 fine for littering.

“I don’t know, I didn’t feel like it being that messy. I’ve been coming down here since I was a little kid. Like, 8. Something like that. It’s just messy. I felt like cleaning it," Peter said.

With his headphones in, he made multiple trips to those trash cans.

“There was a little kid here. I want him to be like, grow up to be a good kid. Instead of like a bad kid. If that makes sense,” Peter said.

Unbeknownst to Peter, that kid's parents were watching. They posted a photo to the town Facebook group, and Peter quickly learned his small good deed was a big deal.

“That’s the first time that’s ever happened to me. I went like, viral a little bit. Not like worldwide, but locally,” Peter said.

600 likes later, Peter found himself back at that park. This time, with a greeting from the Allegan Police Department.

The department gifted Peter the patch all their officers wear and a $25 gift card.

But we can all agree, what Peter did was worth much more. Still, it's the least anyone can do.

“I really hope kids pick up more trash around here, and stuff. Just pick up after yourself,” Peter said.