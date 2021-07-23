Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Boats & Watercrafts

Everything you always wanted to know about yachting, but were too afraid to ask

By Monica Buchanan Pitrelli, @MonicaPitrelli
CNBC
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEven with boat sales and charters booming, yachting remains an enigma for most people. CNBC spoke with several yacht owners who agreed to answer all questions — with no topics off limits — about the yachting lifestyle and perhaps more importantly, how much it costs. Nim and Fabiola Hirschhorn are...

www.cnbc.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather Forecasts#Restaurants#Yachting#Oceans#Cnbc#Polar Seal
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Boats & Watercrafts
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Spotify
Country
Spain
News Break
Cars
News Break
Netflix
Related
Comicsbookriot.com

Everything You Need to Know About Harlequin Manga

Romance series make up a significant chunk of the manga market. Not only do contemporary high school romances pervade the shoujo category, many fantasy titles feature strong romantic subplots. Look at Yona of the Dawn, Snow White with the Red Hair, and Kakuriyo: Bed and Breakfast for Spirits. And romances aren’t just limited to shoujo either. Many josei manga are romances as well, albeit for an older audience than the intended shoujo reader. Given how large both the shoujo and josei categories are, we have lots of options. But guess what? We have even more thanks to another category: Harlequin Manga.
Video Gamesestnn.com

Everything You Need to Know About Battlefield Portal

Battlefield Portal brings the best experiences from previous games into the present day. Battlefield 2042 already has many fans excited months before launch. With its modern-day setting, massive maps and new features, Battlefield 2042 is set to be one of the best Battlefield experiences yet. Today, EA revealed Battlefield Portal, an experience that brings the best of prior games into 2042, allowing you to create custom modes.
Food & DrinksEater

Everything You Always Wanted to Know About Vanilla

Vanilla, as a concept, suffers a bad rep: The word alone implies something safe at best, and boring at worst. Basic, basically. But vanilla as an ingredient is a wondrous thing, ambrosial, floral, warm, and sophisticated. In truth, the essence of vanilla is anything but plain. “It’s an essential ingredient,...
Skin CareHelloGiggles

Everything You've Ever Wanted to Know About Getting Veneers, Answered by Dentists

Veneers can be life-changing for people, and now, social media platforms (such as TikTok, where #veneers has over 984 million views), are shining a light on this smile-reversing dental procedure. "The pandemic totally shifted the cosmetic market. People are at home, spending more time on their phone on various social platforms—instead of dining out and traveling—and working remotely on Zoom or other meeting platforms," explains Dr. Sharon Huang, cosmetic dentist and founder of Les Belles NYC. "Most people are seeing their face and teeth on the big screen all day and noticing all their teeth imperfections, and people exploring cosmetic improvements are on social platforms discovering what's possible."
Sciencearxiv.org

Everything you always wanted to know about matched filters (but were afraid to ask)

In this paper we review the application of the matched filter (MF) technique and its application to detect weak, deterministic, smooth signals in a stationary, random, Gaussian noise. This is particular suitable in astronomy to detect emission lines in spectra and point-sources in two-dimensional maps. A detailed theoretical development is already available in many books (e.g. Kay 1998; Poor 1994; McNicol 2005; Hippenstiel 2002; Macmillan & Creelma 2005; Wickens 2002; Barkat 2005; Tuzlukov 2001; Levy 2008). Our aim is to examine some practical issues that are typically ignored in textbooks or even in specialized literature as, for example, the effects of the discretization of the signals and the non-Gaussian nature of the noise. To this goal we present each item in the form of answers to specific questions. The relative mathematics and its demonstration are kept to a bare simplest minimum, in the hope of a better understanding of the real performances of the MF in practical applications. For the ease of formalism, arguments will be developed for one-dimensional signals. The extension to the two-dimensional signals is trivial and will be highlighted in dedicated sections.

Comments / 0

Community Policy