Mike McCann Joins Boulevard Carroll

A concert performance that enabled us to hear a well known musical in an entirely new way. Over the past few years West Green House Opera’s season has included concerts featuring the Simon Bates Big Band and Harry the Piano, with 2017 focusing on George Gershwin and 2018 Cole Porter and Noel Coward. In 2019 the spirit of providing an evening that focused more on popular culture was retained, but this time by presenting an entire musical. On that occasion we were treated to a hugely enjoyable Guys and Dolls in concert, and this year the magic has been repeated with what is widely considered to be MGM’s last great musical.