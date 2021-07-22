Cancel
Los Angeles, CA

Weekend roundup

 12 days ago

Cover picture for the article“That’s Cool! Try & Buy Mart” Pop-Up on Abbot Kinney. July 22-24. Drive over to Abbot Kinney for the second (and last) weekend of the “That’s Cool! Try & Buy Mart” pop-up featuring La Sorted’s with pizza and focaccia sandwiches, and Gemini Bakehouse with fresh baked goods. Highlights include free joints from Dad Grass, CBD beverages from Recess, along with pop-up shops from vendors including custom live hat-making, home goods, apparel and more. Th-Sa noon-7 p.m. 1306 Abbot Kinney Blvd., Venice. More Info.

