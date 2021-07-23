Waterbury considering $250 fine on out-of-state plates

The city of Waterbury may soon be going after those living in the city but keeping their out-of-state plates. The Board of Alderman voted Monday to consider a $250 fine on people who don't register their vehicles within 90 days of moving to Connecticut.

Towns and cities can now impose their own fines thanks to a law championed by alderman and state representative Michael DiGiovancarlo. Officials said it has been an issue for years and they are now able to do something about it. Residents like Charlene Edmond said they are fed up.

"I think it's ridiculous. I think that everybody should pay tax if they're staying here in this town and they're riding around then they should pay like everybody else," she said.

"It's probably one of the top three problems mentioned in the city," said DiGiovancarlo.

The ordinance, if it were to pass, would allow for the offender to go in front of a hearing officer, and have the fee waived so long as that person shows they have registered their vehicle.

"It's not a money grab, it's not a new fee, not a new tax, I've been hearing all sorts of things it's not, it's just about tax fairness," said DiGiovancarlo.

Fairness for the residents that do pay taxes, but also for the city that is missing out on tax dollars.

"There's millions of dollars lost in much-needed revenue to the state of Connecticut," said DiGiovancarlo. "And to the city of Waterbury absolutely," he said.

He said people moving to Connecticut during the pandemic helped to highlight the issue.

"With the influx of New Yorkers coming in, it's really magnified now, and people are frustrated," he said.

"All these streets around here, half of these plates you can already see they're from New York," said Hector Muñoz of Waterbury.

DiGiovancarlo said the city will work with the police department to enforce the fee if it is imposed, but the community will also play a role.

"You're going to have just your angry neighbor, we get a lot of calls just from neighbors people say it's snitching, it's not snitching it's just being fair," he said.

There will be a public hearing on the proposed fee on August 16th at 6:50 p.m. If it were to pass, it would take effect on October 1st.

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

FOLLOW US ON TWITTER , FACEBOOK & INSTAGRAM