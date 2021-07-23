Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Leon County, FL

All Leon County Schools students to eat for free during 2021-2022 school year

By WTXL Digital Staff
Posted by 
WTXL ABC 27 News
WTXL ABC 27 News
 11 days ago

Comments / 2

WTXL ABC 27 News

WTXL ABC 27 News

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
575K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tallahassee, Florida news and weather from WTXL ABC 27 News, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Leon County, FL
Government
Local
Florida Education
County
Leon County, FL
Leon County, FL
Education
Local
Florida Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Education
News Break
Facebook
Related

Comments / 2

Community Policy