All Leon County Schools students to eat for free during 2021-2022 school year

View more in
Leon County, FL
WTXL ABC 27 News
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
575K+
Views
ABOUT
Read the latest Tallahassee, Florida news and weather from WTXL ABC 27 News, updated throughout the day.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Related
Tallahassee, FL|Posted byWTXL ABC 27 News
School supply drive set up to benefit Tallahassee college students
There's no shortage of school supply-drives for elementary, middle and high school students, But what about college students? Now a Tallahassee organization is making sure college students have the supplies they need to achieve.
Thomasville, GA|Posted byWTXL ABC 27 News
Thomasville City Schools makes masks mandatory for all while indoors
Thomasville City Schools announced in a letter Friday that they would be requiring students and adults in all schools and facilities to wear a mask regardless of their vaccination status for the upcoming school year.
Leon County, FL|Posted byWTXL ABC 27 News
Leon County School's holds Stuff the Bus for families
Money, backpacks and other school supplies were collected at the Walmart off of Thomasville road.
Florida State|Posted byWTXL ABC 27 News
Florida, district education test scores drop in math, science, social science
Results of 2021 Florida Standards Assessment and End-of-Course Exams dropped significantly this year in math, science and social studies from two years ago before the coronavirus pandemic, according to data from the Florida Department of Education released Thursday.
Georgia State|Posted byWTXL ABC 27 News
Big Bend area, south Georgia Back-to-School 2021 start dates
Students in the Big Bend area and south Georgia are heading back to school soon and ABC 27 has you covered with all district start dates.
Florida State|Posted byWTXL ABC 27 News
Florida Back-to-School 2021-22
School - 8:30 a.m. to 2:50 p.m. each weekday. Morning supervision - 7:45 a.m. to 8:25 a.m. Dismissal Bell - 2:50 P.M. Afternoon supervision - 2:50 p.m. to 3:15 p.m. 8:30 2:50 (warning bell 8:10 - tardy bell 8:20)
Leon County, FL|Posted byWTXL ABC 27 News
Leon County School Board meeting gets heated over masks
The debate over masks and quarantine got heated at the Leon County School Board meeting Tuesday with one man being escorted out after responding to an object being thrown at him.
Education|Posted byWTXL ABC 27 News
Mask-wearing in local schools heading back in session
New guidance on mask wearing indoors, even for those fully vaccinated, may change the face of back to school just a couple weeks away from the first day.
Leon County, FL|Posted byWTXL ABC 27 News
Leon County leaders mandate vaccines for employees to best serve community
The new mandate requires all employees to get fully vaccinated by Oct. 1, with exceptions to people who are unable to be vaccinated due to an ADA-covered disability, a doctor-certified diagnosed medical condition, or “a sincerely held religious belief.”
Valdosta, GA|Posted byWTXL ABC 27 News
Valdosta City Schools to require masks for 2021-22 school year
The Valdosta Board of Education voted in its July work session to require masks for the 2021-22 school year.
Colleges|Posted byWTXL ABC 27 News
FAMU, FSU urge all students get COVID vaccine before return to campus
Florida's University system sent a letter to all students urging they get the COVID-19 vaccine before arriving on campus.
Comments / 2