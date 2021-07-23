Judson ISD proposes $302 million bond election in November
The Judson Independent School District board of trustees unanimously voted Thursday to call for a $302.5 million bond election that will be on the Nov. 2 ballot. The bond package consists of three separate propositions, totaling $302.5 million. The first proposition would fund $252.3 million in renovations to existing school facilities and the purchase of land for new facilities and buses. The second proposition would pay for $14.9 million in updates to recreational facilities, and the third proposition would allow the district to make $35.3 million in upgrades to instructional technology and to acquire new technology.sanantonioreport.org
