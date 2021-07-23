Off-duty Plymouth Firefighter, Plymouth Police Officer rescue child from pond
PLYMOUTH – Chief G. Edward Bradley reports that an off-duty member of the Plymouth Fire Department, along with an off-duty officer of the Plymouth Police Department, rescued a child from a pond and provided critical aid this evening. At approximately 7:15 PM Thursday, the off-duty firefighter and officer, who were both attending Family Night at […]
