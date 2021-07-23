Liga MX 2021 Apertura: Updated schedule, TV and streaming for Mexican league soccer in USA

On our Conference League TV Schedule, you’ll find how and when to watch every match. Having launched as a brand-new tournament in the summer of 2021, the UEFA Europa Conference League is Europe’s third-tier continental competition featuring top clubs who missed out on reaching the Champions League and Europa League tournaments. To qualify for the Conference League, the 32-team group stage will feature teams who primarily qualify by league place though it will also include the cup winners from lower-ranked leagues. The competition will also increase the likelihood of teams from other European countries (not in the Champions League and Europa League) competing in the competition.