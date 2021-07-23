Liga MX 2021 Apertura: Updated schedule, TV and streaming for Mexican league soccer in USA
The 2021 Liga MX Apertura season will run through Nov. 7. The top 12 teams will qualify for the Liga MX playoffs, also known as the liguilla. Cruz Azul is the defending champion and the favorite entering the new season with most of the squad returning. The other contenders include big-spending teams Club America, CF Monterrey and Tigres UANL. High-profile clubs such as Mexico City-based Pumas UNAM and Guadalajara's Chivas will hope to join that group, as will clubs that always find themselves in the playoff mix: Toluca, Leon, Pachuca and Santos Laguna.www.sportingnews.com
