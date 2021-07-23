Cancel
Public Health

Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 2,089 - RKI

BERLIN, July 23 (Reuters) - The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 2,089 to 3,752,592, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Friday. The reported death toll rose by 34 to 91,492, the tally showed. (Reporting by Berlin Newsroom; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

