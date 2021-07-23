Space Jam director Joe Pytka apparently not a fan of Malcolm D. Lee's A New Legacy
Among the millions of people—and counting!—who might have reasonable grounds to criticize recent Warner Bros. brand vehicle/also-technically-a-movie Space Jam: A New Legacy, we’d put Joe Pytka somewhere near the bottom. After all, Pytka, as the director of 1996's original Space Jam, is pretty much the definition of a guy living in a glass house here, one who should thus be careful about where he’s chucking stones.www.avclub.com
Comments / 1