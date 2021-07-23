Cancel
Boats & Watercrafts

Everything You Always Wanted to Know About Yachting, But Were Too Afraid to Ask

By Monica Buchanan Pitrelli, CNBC
NBC San Diego
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEven with boat sales and charters booming, yachting remains an enigma for most people. CNBC spoke with several yacht owners who agreed to answer all questions — with no topics off limits — about the yachting lifestyle and perhaps more importantly, how much it costs. The owners. Nim and Fabiola...

