NBC NEWS EXCLUSIVE: JAPANESE PRIME MINISTER YOSHIHIDE SUGA ONE-ON-ONE WITH NBC NEWS’ KEIR SIMMONS AHEAD OF TOKYO OLYMPICS

By Joya Manasseh
NBC News
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFirst Look to Air Tonight, Thursday, July 22 on “NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt”. More of the Interview to Air Tomorrow, Friday, July 23 on “TODAY” and MSNBC. July 22, 2021 – NBC News’ Keir Simmons sat down with Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga for an exclusive one-on-one interview ahead of the Tokyo Olympics. The interview will air tonight, Thursday, July 22 on NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt at 6:30 p.m. ET and tomorrow, Friday, July 23 on NBC News’ TODAY and MSNBC’s Morning Joe.

