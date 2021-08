Gabby Thomas had to watch the third heat of the women’s 200 meters a little anxiously Monday before clinching her spot in Tuesday morning’s final. The top two finishers in each of the three semifinals qualify for six of the eight spots in the final. The other two spots go to the best remaining finishers in terms of time in any of the three heats. Thomas, a Florence native and Harvard alum finished third in the second semifinal. She had to hope the third semi wasn’t extraordinarily fast with four runners going faster than her 22.01.