CLB - Free Report) recently reported second-quarter 2021 results wherein adjusted earnings of 18 cents a share missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 19 cents. This underperformance is attributable to lower-than-expected revenues from the reservoir description segment. However, the bottom line improved from the year-ago quarter’s earnings of 14 cents per share. This upside was attributable to the year-over-year increase in revenues of the production-enhancement segment and lower year-over-year operating expenses, which declined to $105.9 million from $118.3 million a year ago.