While the lead story of the NHL’s weekend is — and should be — Montreal GM Marc Bergevin ignoring all decency, logic, and the player’s own wishes to draft alleged sex criminal Logan Mailloux, that doesn’t mean it was the only story. The NHL is in a strange place these days, with the salary cap staying flat for at least the next few years (though expect a fight somewhere in the near future about whether it should, given the spanking-new TV deal and everything else). This means a majority of teams are having to toss stuff overboard, even useful stuff, to get cap compliant. You’d expect some trades to be lopsided given the handcuffed position some teams are in, but the past few days were a bright, shining example of just how little clue most GMs have.