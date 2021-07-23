Greg Nicotero Teases Creepshow Season 3 Plans (Exclusive)

The Dragon Prince fans got the best news they could hope for one year ago when Netflix renewed the animated fantasy saga for four more seasons. That means that the team at Wonderstorm -- led by company co-founders and series co-creators Aaron Ehasz (who has worked on shows like Avatar: The Last Airbender and Futurama) and Justin Richmond (who has worked in the games industry at Riot Games and Naughty Dog) -- would be able to complete their planned seven-season saga set in the world of Xadia. But Wonderstorm isn't stopping there. From its founding, the company has had one foot in the world of television and the other in gaming. The Dragon Prince: Battlecharged card game and Tales of Xadia TTRPG are both nearing release, while a video game based on the Emmy-winning series is in development. There are further multimedia plans as well, with The Dragon Prince books and graphic novels already in stores and more on the way.