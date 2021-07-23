Cancel
Greg Nicotero Teases Creepshow Season 3 Plans (Exclusive)

By Spencer Perry
ComicBook
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEven before the second season of Shudder's TV adaptation of Creepshow could premiere, the streamer went ahead and announced that a third was on the way. Ahead of the show's panel for Comic-Con @ Home, series showrunner Greg Nicotero spoke with Comicbook.com's Brandon Davis in an exclusive interview and teased what was to come in the new episodes. "For season three the most fun thing about Creepshow is every episode is very different," Nicotero said. "I wrote a bunch of them, and I directed a lot of them. and I had Rusty (Cundieff) direct. John Harrison directed. Joe Lynch directed. I had all the same people that did season two that came back."

