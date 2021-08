The Tokyo 2020 Olympics is officially under way after yesterday’s opening ceremony when Naomi Osaka lit the flame in the National Stadium, signifying the start of the Games. In reality they have been going for a few days now with football and softball competitions getting going early to fit in the fixtures, but the schedule is now jam-packed with events.Topping the bill today is the men’s cycling road race which will see the best in the world take on a testing route up Mount Fuji. The race’s profile covers a gruelling 234km and five peaks in total including the Fuji...