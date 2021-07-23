Flash Flood Warning issued for Utah by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-22 20:14:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-22 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Utah FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR SOUTH CENTRAL UTAH COUNTY At 814 PM MDT, UDOT and local law enforcement earlier reported debris flows and flash flooding off the Cole Hollow burn scar out of Dairy Fork and into Soldier Creek. Some of this flood water impacted the Union Pacific Railway near Sheep Creek, with water reaching the shoulder of US 6. Between 0.75 and 1.5 inches of rain fell from earlier thunderstorms. Additional rainfall is now moving over the burn scar once again, with an additional .25 to .50 inches possible over the next hour. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Law enforcement reported. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include mainly rural areas of South Central Utah County FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLEalerts.weather.gov
