Australian Market Slightly Higher, Pares Early Losses

Stocks are starting August on a strong note after the S&P 500 closed out its sixth straight month of gains. The benchmark index was up 0.5% in the early going Monday, led by gains in banks and companies that rely on consumer spending. Square is up 7% after the payments processor agreed to buy Afterpay, which provides a “buy now, pay later’’ option for merchants, for $29 billion. European markets are also higher and Asian markets closed mixed. More U.S. companies are reporting their quarterly earnings this week, and so far second-quarter results have come in well ahead of analysts’ forecasts.