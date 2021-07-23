Australian Market Slightly Higher, Pares Early Losses
(RTTNews) - Australian stock market is slightly higher after early losses on Friday, extending the gains in the previous two sessions, with the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 staying just below the 7,400 level, following the positive cues overnight from Wall Street. Traders also remain concerned amid the rapid spread of the highly contagious coronavirus variants in four states and some regional areas, with lockdowns in three of the country's major cities limiting economic activity.markets.businessinsider.com
