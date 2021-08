The delta 8 THC gummies are becoming very popular. They have an analog of conventional THC that is produced by marijuana plants as their active ingredients, and it is about half as potent as the delta 9 type. However, it still helps you with sleep, pain, and anxiety, and there is a reduced risk of your becoming paranoid. This is the biggest draw for these products. The key is to make sure that you are buying quality delta 8 products. There are a lot of options on the market, and you want to stick with companies that have excellent customer reviews and test their products for both safety and potency. Continue reading to learn the best delta 8 gummies on the market today.