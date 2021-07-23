Indonesia Stock Market Has Positive Lead For Friday

* Singapore bank stocks weaken ahead of earnings * Thailand set to leave rates at record low * Malaysia suffers worst daily virus toll By Soumyajit Saha Aug 3 (Reuters) - Indonesian stocks advanced on Tuesday as analysts forecast a return to growth after four quarters for Southeast Asia's largest economy, while Singapore shares fell ahead of crucial bank earnings. Jakarta shares rose as much as 0.7% and the rupiah gained 0.6%, as a Reuters poll showed Indonesia's economy was set to grow more than 6% in the second quarter. The country aims to gradually reopen its economy in September as its health minister said on Monday the wave of coronavirus infections had passed its peak, while the central bank governor promised to keep policy accommodative till late 2022. However, the relatively high number of COVID-19 cases and deaths outside the islands of Java and Bali may slow economic reopening, banking giant Standard Chartered said in a note. Shares in neighbouring Singapore fell over 1% in their worst session in over two weeks, ahead of quarterly earnings results from heavyweight banks like UOBH, OCBC, and DBS Group due later this week. Fears of dourer earnings guidance from the banks in the face of a manufacturing slowdown and spiking coronavirus cases in the broader region were driving sentiment, Kelvin Wong, a market analyst at CMC Markets (Singapore) said. The Singapore dollar strengthened slightly. Thailand shares gained ahead of a central bank policy meeting on Wednesday, on expectations of the key interest rate to remain at a record low as the country struggles with its biggest COVID-19 outbreak to date. The Thai baht, however, weakened about 0.2%. Philippine stocks also ended higher, while the Kuala Lumpur bourse was flat. The countries also continued to face a surge in domestic coronavirus cases, with Manila extending its night curfew and Malaysia reporting a daily record in virus deaths on Monday. HIGHLIGHTS ** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields down 2.1 basis points at 6.283% ** Singapore's 10-year benchmark yield down 2.6 basis points at 1.276% Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0640 GMT COUNTRY FX RIC FX FX INDEX STOCK STOCKS DAILY YTD % S YTD % % DAILY % Japan +0.16 -5.38 -0.50 0.72 China -0.02 +1.00 -0.59 -0.84 India +0.07 -1.65 0.72 14.43 Indonesia +0.49 -2.16 0.54 2.52 Malaysia +0.00 -4.82 0.02 -8.23 Philippines +0.24 -3.46 1.76 -8.12 S.Korea +0.23 -5.41 0.44 12.66 Singapore +0.14 -2.25 -0.58 10.51 Taiwan +0.05 +2.02 0.29 19.15 Thailand -0.24 -9.24 0.73 5.99 (Reporting by Soumyajit Saha in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)