Aiken County, SC

Young Professionals 2 Follow showcases leaders in Aiken County

By Landon Stamper lstamper@aikenstandard.com
Aiken Standard
Aiken Standard
 11 days ago
Some of Aiken County's brightest under-40 leaders were honored Thursday evening at Woodside Country Club during the sixth annual Young Professionals 2 Follow awards ceremony.

There were 10 young professionals honored: five men and five women. They work for various organizations or businesses across the county and strive to make a difference in the community.

"It is abundantly clear to me that these recipients truly demonstrate not only excellence and success in their professions, but in devotion to our community, making it an even a better place for us all," said Dr. Daniel Heimmermann, the new chancellor at USC Aiken and the event's guest speaker. "Indeed, with leaders such as these, the future of Aiken County never has been brighter."

This year's Young Professionals 2 Follow are Lizzie Abshire, Kevin Bellinger, Kandace Cave, Christopher Emanuel, Candice Gordon, Daniele Ligons, Bryan Ortner, Laura Russo, Jim Tunison and Brandon Williams.

Lizzie Abshire

An Aiken native, Abshire is the community relations and financial support coordinator for Area Churches Serving Together, or ACTS, a nonprofit organization that creates outreach opportunities to help those in need.

She also founded and is involved with Impact the Valley, a faith-based mission to help with home improvements and provide hope to local residents.

"I'm proud to be among this special group of professionals who, for every small thing we individually do for others, comes together to make a big impact on this Earth," Abshire said.

Kevin Bellinger

Bellinger is the owner and lead designer at Kevin's Events Floral & Decor. He is known in Aiken as being a one-of-a-kind florist and event planner.

He is also involved with the community event space Second on York, and helps mentor young men through the Big Brother Program with SUCCESSTEAM.

"I could not have been chosen for this honorable mention at a more fitting season in my life and in my career," Bellinger said. "So when discord comes, when trouble comes, when the dark times come, when it comes, remain true to the call of Young Professional 2 Follow and be the professional and know that Psalms 23:5 will be your testimony: that he prepares the table before you in the presence of your enemies."

Kandace Cave

Making a career out of service, Cave is the program coordinator for Keep Aiken County Beautiful, an affiliate of Keep America Beautiful that targets litter in the community.

Born and raised in Aiken County, Cave is also a member of the Savannah River Site Citizens Advisory Board and has previously served on various public school-related committees.

"There will always be critics," Cave said. "There will always be people who don't feel like you're working hard enough or doing enough. But for every critic, there will be 100 more supporters, so always keep pushing."

Christopher Emanuel

Emanuel founded the Sky Is The Limit Foundation through the inspiration of his daughter, which aims to educate, empower and equip fathers on non-marital paternity and parental rights. He also serves as the director of the Teen After School Center at Second Baptist Church.

Emanuel said his goals include spreading positivity and creating an infinite amount of pipelines to create opportunities for families.

Candice Gordon

Gordon is a principal business analyst at the Solid Waste Management Facility for Savannah River Nuclear Solutions, the top contractor at the Savannah River Site.

She has been involved in philanthropic campaigns that benefit children across the Savannah River region, such as Toys for Tots and Angel Tree drives.

Daniele Ligons

Ligons is the marketing manager for Aiken Electric Cooperative, while running a small digital marketing business, Ligons Creative Co.

Her philanthropic efforts include participation with the United Way of Aiken County, the Young Philanthropist Society and the Aiken Junior Woman's Club. Ligons is also on the USC Aiken Alumni Board and the Black Alumni Council.

Bryan Ortner

Ortner is the manager of talent acquisition and H.R. analytics at Savannah River Nuclear Solutions.

He has also served with the United Way, American Heart Association, Habitat for Humanity and Friends of the Animal Shelter.

"I've called Aiken home for my entire life besides for when I left for college," Ortner said. "So to get recognition like this from the community where I grew up is really cool."

Laura Russo

Russo is a member of the Savannah River Nuclear Solutions communications team. She also volunteers with the United Way.

She and her husband are creating a unique space at Boondock Farms in Jackson, making it home to micro music festivals and a farmers market serving the community.

Jim Tunison

Tunison is the director of membership services for the Aiken Chamber of Commerce, where he creates unique ways for Chamber members to connect and engage with each other.

He is also involved with the American Legion Post 26.

Brandon Williams

Williams is the lead financial advisor and a partner at The Smith Group Tax and Retirement Planning.

Through a partnership with the nonprofit American Financial Education Alliance, Williams has taught classes at local colleges in Aiken, helping others learn more about Social Security, Medicare options and retirement planning.

The event was sponsored by Savannah River Nuclear Solutions and USC Aiken.

Aiken Standard

Aiken Standard

Aiken, SC
