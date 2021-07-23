Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fort Myers, FL

Have you seen him? Man punches window of Downtown Fort Myers pizza restaurant

By Sarah Glenn
Posted by 
NBC2 Fort Myers
NBC2 Fort Myers
 11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LCHXm_0b5J9v3w00

FORT MYERS, Fla.– Fort Myers Police are looking for a man involved in an incident at Downtown House of Pizza.

The man in the photos was involved in “criminal mischief” in Downtown Fort Myers, according to law enforcement.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42ZqN6_0b5J9v3w00

Authorities said the man destroyed the front window of the restaurant when he punched it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hugpb_0b5J9v3w00

The incident took place on July 18th around 1 am.

If you have information about the man in the pictures, you can call Fort Myers Police at 239-321-7700. Anonymous tips can be sent to Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS.

Comments / 0

NBC2 Fort Myers

NBC2 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
11K+
Followers
6K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

News and weather for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry & Glades counties.

 https://nbc-2.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fort Myers, FL
Food & Drinks
Local
Florida Restaurants
Fort Myers, FL
Lifestyle
Local
Florida Food & Drinks
Fort Myers, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Lifestyle
City
Fort Myers, FL
Fort Myers, FL
Restaurants
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crime Stoppers#Southwest Florida#Police#Food Drink#Downtown House Of Pizza
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Restaurants
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Pizza
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy