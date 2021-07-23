Cancel
EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies decline, Philppine peso falls the most

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 11 days ago

July 23 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0205 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 110.170 110.14 -0.03 Sing dlr 1.359 1.3596 +0.07 Taiwan dlr 27.996 28.018 +0.08 Korean won 1149.600 1149.9 +0.03 Baht 32.920 32.86 -0.18 Peso 50.220 50.03 -0.38 Rupiah 14495.000 14480 -0.10 Rupee 74.460 74.46 0.00 Ringgit 4.222 4.2215 -0.01 Yuan 6.471 6.4701 -0.01 Change so far in 2021 Currency Latest bid End 2020 Pct Move Japan yen 110.170 103.24 -6.29 Sing dlr 1.359 1.3209 -2.78 Taiwan dlr 27.996 28.483 +1.74 Korean won 1149.600 1086.20 -5.51 Baht 32.920 29.96 -8.99 Peso 50.220 48.01 -4.40 Rupiah 14495.000 14040 -3.14 Rupee 74.460 73.07 -1.87 Ringgit 4.222 4.0200 -4.78 Yuan 6.471 6.5283 +0.89 (Compiled by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru)

Reuters

Reuters

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

#Emerging Markets#Currencies#Peso#Yen#Asian#Gmt Currency#Korean
