Star Wars: The Clone Wars' Ashley Eckstein Shares The Beautiful Gift She Receives Ahead Of Virtual Her Universe Fashion Show

Star Wars: The Clone Wars actress Ashley Eckstein became a fan-favorite for her role as Ahsoka Tano going all the way back to the Clone Wars animated movie in 2008, so she has well over a decade of experience as part of an incredibly passionate fandom. In the years since Ahsoka's debut as Anakin Skywalker's Padawan, Eckstein founded Her Universe and hosts the Her Universe Fashion Show for San Diego Comic-Con. With designers ready to virtually show off the best in geek couture after having to take 2020 off, Eckstein spoke with CinemaBlend about the importance of the fashion show opening up fandom participation to women and girls.