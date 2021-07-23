Star Wars: The Clone Wars' Ashley Eckstein Shares The Beautiful Gift She Receives Ahead Of Virtual Her Universe Fashion Show
The festivities for the annual San Diego Comic-Con are going virtual again for the second year in a row, but the 2021 con will feature something that couldn't happen last year: the Her Universe Fashion Show competition, hosted by Star Wars: The Clone Wars fan favorite and Her Universe founder Ashley Eckstein. For the first time, the popular event that showcases looks that combine fandom with "geek couture" designs will be all-virtual and streaming on YouTube. Eckstein spoke with CinemaBlend ahead of the 2021 fashion show, and opened up about the beautiful gift she received after the 2020 show was cancelled, and more.www.cinemablend.com
Comments / 0