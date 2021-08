ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. – Frustrated families in a St Charles County community called the You Paid For It team about a threat to their homes. They’re dealing with a storm drainage program that washing away part of their property, and a storm sewer that the county won’t fix. The broken storm sewer line is next to a condemned, sinking house. It’s been condemned for the past year, yet St. Charles officials say they won’t fix the sewer until the house is torn down. The county is waiting for the family that abandoned the house and their mortgage company to figure that out.