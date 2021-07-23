Community Event to Discuss Airport Upgrade

A “Fly-In” Event will be held on Saturday at the Lee County Airport to discuss and share ideas concerning acquiring jet fuel for the airport which would allow the possibility of having an Air Evac establishment at the site. There was an earlier event last month organized by the Lora Woods with Farm Bureau which attracted area pilots to come to the airport, initiating the conversation on a potential emergency transport for medical conditions to be stationed at the facility. Several community members, local elected officials along with State Representatives are expected to attend this event. The event is scheduled for 9am until 3 with food trucks available and entertainment for the crowd. For more information you can contact the Lee County Airport at 276-346-3008.