GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A mother and son team is seeking public responses for an art installation that will be featured in the 2021 ArtPrize competition. The project, titled Before You Go, is an audio-based art piece that begins with a series of interviews from people across the state and county. Monica Pritchard and Christian Reichle have been conducting interviews for the project for months via zoom, in-person and through a hotline phone number.