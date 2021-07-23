Severe Weather Statement issued for Dawson, McCone, Richland, Roosevelt, Sheridan by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-22 19:21:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-22 23:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Dawson; McCone; Richland; Roosevelt; Sheridan THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR WESTERN ROOSEVELT...SOUTH CENTRAL SHERIDAN...NORTHEASTERN MCCONE...NORTHWESTERN DAWSON AND NORTHWESTERN RICHLAND COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 815 PM MDT The storms which prompted the warning have weakened below severe limits, and no longer pose an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds are still possible with these thunderstorms. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM MDT for northeastern Montana.alerts.weather.gov
