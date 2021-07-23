Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Box Elder County, UT

Special Weather Statement issued for Great Salt Lake Desert and Mountains, Northern Wasatch Front by NWS

weather.gov
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-22 19:23:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-22 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If threatening weather approaches, take shelter in a sturdy building. Target Area: Great Salt Lake Desert and Mountains; Northern Wasatch Front; Salt Lake Valley; Tooele and Rush Valleys SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHWESTERN SALT LAKE SOUTHWESTERN DAVIS AND EAST CENTRAL TOOELE COUNTIES UNTIL 900 PM MDT At 810 PM MDT, National Weather Service Doppler radar indicated a strong thunderstorm 9 miles northwest of Magna, or 13 miles northwest of West Valley City...moving northeast at 15 mph. Wind gusts of up to 55 mph will be possible. Locations impacted include Salt Lake City, North Salt Lake, Stansbury Park, Magna, Salt Lake City International Airport, Great Salt Lake South of the Causeway, Lake Point, Erda and Antelope Island State Park. This includes Interstate 80 in Utah between mile markers 87 and 112.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Magna, UT
City
Tooele, UT
County
Davis County, UT
County
Weber County, UT
County
Salt Lake County, UT
City
Salt Lake City, UT
County
Box Elder County, UT
City
North Salt Lake, UT
City
West Valley City, UT
City
Lake Point, UT
County
Tooele County, UT
City
Stansbury Park, UT
City
Erda, UT
State
Utah State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Great Salt Lake Desert#19 23 00#Rush Valleys Significant#Interstate 80
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Desert
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Graham's COVID-19 'breakthrough' case jolts Senate

The coronavirus officially returned to the United States Senate on Monday. News that Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) tested positive quickly jolted through the Capitol and sparked an hours-long scramble to figure out who else might have been exposed, which only escalated after sources confirmed that the South Carolina Republican attended an outdoor event on Sen. Joe Manchin ’s (D-W.Va.) houseboat over the weekend with other senators.
SocietyPosted by
The Associated Press

Hubbard shy about making history as a transgender Olympian

Weightlifter Laurel Hubbard was never seeking the attention that inevitably came with becoming the first openly transgender woman to compete in the Olympics. The 43-year-old was the focus of intense scrutiny at the Tokyo Games. Ultimately, she didn’t win — Hubbard couldn’t complete any of her first three lifts and finished out of contention for a medal.
SportsPosted by
NBC News

Simone Biles prepares to compete in balance beam final

TOKYO — Gymnastics superstar Simone Biles will confront her fears Tuesday and return to competition in the balance beam final, after she shocked the world by withdrawing from several competitions to focus on her mental health. Widely considered the world’s best gymnast, Biles, 24, looked focused and relaxed during a...
Washington, DCPosted by
NBC News

Third D.C. officer who responded to Capitol riot dies by suicide

A Washington, D.C., police officer who responded to the riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 has died by suicide, police said Monday. "Officer Gunther Hashida, assigned to the Emergency Response Team within the Special Operations Division, was found deceased in his residence on Thursday, July 29," the Metropolitan Police Department said in a statement. "Officer Hashida joined MPD in May 2003. We are grieving as a Department as our thoughts and prayers are with Officer Hashida’s family and friends."
GymnasticsPosted by
NBC News

Team USA gymnast Jade Carey wins Olympic gold in floor exercise final

Jade Carey took home her first Olympic medal after capturing gold in the women's individual floor exercise final Monday at the Tokyo Olympics. Carey, 21, was the second to compete on the floor, twisting, tumbling and flipping her way onto the top spot on the podium. Carey, who failed to win a medal in the individual all-around and the vault finals, placed first with a score of 14.366, ahead of Vanessa Ferrari, of Italy, who won silver with a score of 14.200. Mai Murakami, of Japan, and Angelina Melnikova, of Russia, tied for bronze with a score of 14.1665.
EconomyPosted by
The Hill

Hearing officer recommends Amazon union election be held again

The election at an Amazon warehouse in Alabama to join the Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union (RWDSU) should be held again, a National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) hearing officer recommended. The union that workers at the Bessemer facility would join put out a statement Monday celebrating the recommendation it...

Comments / 0

Community Policy