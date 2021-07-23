Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

The tendency of RNA viruses is to mutate to be less effectiv

tigernet.com
 11 days ago

He's getting killed in the media right now... Anytime you go against the vaccine they are pushing hard you are going to take their punishment in the cancel culture. Use to we could discuss things & respect each other opinions but now your only allowed to have the opinion their pushing at the moment.

www.tigernet.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rna Viruses#Clemson Football#Rna#Americans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Social Media
News Break
Virus
Place
Americas
News Break
Health
News Break
Twitter
Related
CancerUnion Leader

Unraveling the mutations that make delta the most transmissible COVID virus

Upon first inspection, the mutations in the highly contagious delta COVID variant don’t look that worrisome. For starters, delta has fewer genetic changes than earlier versions of the coronavirus. “When people saw that the epidemic in India was driven by delta, they did not suspect it would be so bad...
Public HealthNew York Post

Reinfected COVID survivors less likely to spread virus, study claims

COVID-19 survivors who become reinfected may be less likely to spread the disease or experience severe symptoms, a new study claims. The patients had lower viral loads during their second bouts of the illness than during their initial infection, according to research from the UK’s Office for National Statistics. Scientists...
Sciencecitizensjournal.us

Healthy Eaters PROVEN by Science To Be 40% Less Likely To Need Hospitalization If Infected With Covid Virus, And 10% Less Likely To Catch It In The First Place

(Natural News) One reason natural health advocates did not panic when the pandemic broke relies solely on the fact that we have faith in our immune systems because we eat right, supplement, drink clean water and use natural personal care products. Natural health advocates also don’t get neuro-damaging-chemicals, heavy metal toxins or protein “payloads” injected into our bodies regularly. That also means (we) don’t take a handful of prescription medications daily, if any at all. Remember, the people on pharmaceutical medications are and remain the sickest people in the country. There’s a reason for that, as we see their bodies break down, more and more, year after year. Now, science is proving that healthy eaters are much less likely to catch Covid, or need hospitalization if they do.
San Diego, CAIola Register

Virus’s impact: More relaxing and thinking, less socializing

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The eruption of COVID-19 last year caused the proportion of people working from home in the U.S. to nearly double, with the shift most pronounced among college graduates and workers in such fields as finance and professional services. The share of employed people working from home...
HealthPosted by
Benzinga

The Delta Variant Spreads. Will It Mutate Gold?

The coronavirus strikes back! It’s bad news for almost everyone and everything… except for merciless gold. So, were you hoping that the epidemic was over? After all, millions of people got vaccinated, and the economy is booming. Restrictions have been generally lifted, the Fed removed the parts related to the pandemic from its monetary policy statement… why bother then?
Public HealthWWLP 22News

The impacts of coronavirus variants mutating

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWP) – We continue our coverage as the delta variant surges across the nation. The CDC is now recommending that masks be worn if you’re inside a business but it won’t impact everyone right away, it depends on case numbers and vaccination rates. In recent weeks, a growing...
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

99% of People Who Die From COVID Have This in Common

One of the least-heralded benefits of a COVID-19 vaccine is that it can not only help prevent you from getting coronavirus, but minimize the impact if you do contract the virus through a "breakthrough" infection. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, appeared on Meet the Press yesterday to reveal what 99% of recent COVID deaths have in common. Read on for four life-saving pieces of advice—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

These 7 States Are Seeing the Worst COVID Surges Right Now

While there had been a significant drop in COVID cases in the U.S. over the past couple months, numbers have been steadily rising, and some states have been experiencing a severe surge in cases. Following the Fourth of July holiday weekend, seven states have seen a more than 100 percent increase in COVID cases from the week prior. While this could be due to large gatherings of unvaccinated people over the long weekend, experts say the highly transmissible Delta variant is also largely to blame.
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

If You Did This After Your First Shot, You're at Risk for the Delta Variant

We have highly effective COVID-19 vaccines to thank for bringing infections down to their lowest levels since the pandemic began. Now, the highly contagious Delta variant is posing a new threat as it spreads as the dominant strain of the virus in the U.S., leading health officials to urge those who are unvaccinated to get their shots as soon a possible. But a new study is warning that if you did this one thing after getting your first shot of the COVID vaccine, you could be at serious risk for catching the Delta variant. Read on to see what the latest research has found.
POTUSPosted by
CNN

The blunt truth about vaccination

From social security to polio vaccines to drivers licenses and the draft, the United States has a long history of requiring citizens to participate in programs that help all of us, writes Julian Zelizer. Thinking of the common good is patriotic, as American as apple pie--part of what ACTUALLY makes America great.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
EatThis

The Marijuana Side Effect That Doctors are Seeing Surge

There have been reports of a "mysterious vomiting illness" linked to marijuana and there's a name for it, too: Cannabis Hyperemesis Syndrome. "Doctors are seeing it more often now," says Leah Sera, PharmD, MA, BCPS, assistant professor in the Department of Pharmacy Practice and Science (PPS) at the School of Pharmacy, director of the MS in Medical Cannabis Science and Therapeutics program, and a clinical pharmacist who practices in the field of palliative care. So what are the symptoms of Cannabis Hyperemesis Syndrome? Read on for 5 essential things you need to know—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Best Life

If You Did This Before Your Pfizer Vaccine, You May Be More Protected

How much protection you have against COVID after being vaccinated can depend on a lot of different things, from your age to certain underlying medical conditions to which vaccine you get. Of course, everyone wants the highest level of protection from their shots, especially as the Delta variant takes over and COVID cases continue to surge across the country after weeks of good news. And while you can't go back in time if you've already been vaccinated, you may find peace of mind from the results of a new study, which found that some recipients of the Pfizer vaccine have even more protection against COVID, depending on one pre-vaccination factor.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID, Says Dr. Fauci

The resurgence of COVID-19 is going to take a hidden toll that won't be reflected by the number of increasing deaths: It's a syndrome called Long COVID, or Post-Acute Sequelae of SARS-CoV-2 infection (PASC), a chronic illness that affects 10 to 30% of COVID sufferers, young and old. Even after a mild case of coronavirus, these "long haulers" have symptoms that may never go away naturally. And while researchers are working furiously on a cure, patients may never get back to 100% of their former selves. "When we urge people to get vaccinated, it's not just because COVID is a matter of life and death, although it is," says Dr. Leo Nissola, an immunologist, immunotherapy scientist and CBS News Medical Contributor. "It's also because there's this middle ground—a debilitating illness that affects young and old." At a press conference earlier this year, Dr. Anthony Fauci listed the symptoms of PASC. Read on to hear about each one—to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
New York City, NYPosted by
Best Life

If You're Unvaccinated, You Now Can't Go Here

As the highly contagious Delta variant spreads, many people and businesses across the U.S. are starting to crack down, mask up, and implement restrictions to reduce the spread of the coronavirus once more. In just the last week, the White House issued vaccination requirements for federal workers and many restaurants across the country started requiring proof of vaccination for those looking to dine inside. But this new "no vax, no service" approach isn't just hitting certain workplaces and your favorite spots to eat. Another popular attraction has just announced a new ban on unvaccinated visitors.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

I'm a Doctor and Warn You Don't Go Here Even if It's Open

COVID cases are on the rise and mostly due to the more contagious Delta variant. Not only Delta is substantially more contagious than the alpha variant, but it has also been linked to breakthrough cases. While vaccines are still highly effective at preventing moderate and serious disease, there have been reports of waning immunity amongst fully vaccinated individuals. There isn't reason for alarm as most cases are mostly of mild disease and asymptomatic. In efforts to preventing any infection with COVID, CDC now updated the guidance to wear face masks indoors.

Comments / 0

Community Policy