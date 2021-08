New behind-the-scenes photos and a video from the Glasgow set of The Flash provide us with a closer look at the Batman stunt double during a chase sequence. Warner Bros.’s The Flash is still filming a series of chase sequences that involve Ben Affleck’s Batman. The chase sequences have seen Batman on the Batcycle, chasing after an armored vehicle. Unfortunately, Affleck isn’t in the suit, as he’s currently vacationing. Instead, a stunt actor has been filling in for the action scene. Over the last little while, we’ve seen tons of photos of the stunt actor in the suit, as well as glimpses of the chase sequence, but these recent batch of photos provides fans their best look yet at The Dark Knight.