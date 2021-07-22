Cancel
‘No Pressure From 5’: Rams Cornerback Jalen Ramsey Responds To NFL’s COVID Vaccine Crackdown

By CBSLA Staff
CBS LA
CBS LA
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The National Football League Thursday released a memo threatening forfeits and the loss of game checks if an outbreak among unvaccinated players causes an unresolvable disruption to the regular-season schedule.

“These operating principles are designed to allow us to play a full season in a safe and responsible way, and address possible competitive or financial issues fairly,” NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in the memo. “While there is no question that health conditions have improved from last year, we cannot be complacent or simply assume that we will be able to play without interruption.”

The league has previously encouraged players to get vaccinated, but has not required it per an agreement with the NFL Players Association.

Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey was quick to respond to the latest push to get players vaccinated, alleging the league was “pressuring/influencing” players to get the shot.

” I know 2 people right now who got the vaccine but are covid positive,” he wrote in a tweet. “I’m just saying. I wouldn’t look at a teammate as bad if he don’t get the vax, no pressure from 5.”

It’s important to note that the NFL’s latest policy only seems to apply to players who are unvaccinated and test positive for COVID-19 and not those who have breakthrough cases.

According to a report from the NFL Network , more than 78% of players league-wide have had at least one shot and 14 clubs have at least 85% of players vaccinated. All 32 teams have a vaccination rate of at least 50%, the outlet said.

Also considering a similar move is Pac-12 Commissioner George Kliavkoff who said he would meet with the conference’s athletic directors Monday and speak with campus medical directors before making any changes to the current policy.

