Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tennessee State

Tennessee votes to remove bust of Confederate general, KKK Grand Wizard from Capitol

By Jordan Williams
Posted by 
The Hill
The Hill
 11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09Hp7q_0b5J2T9P00
© Getty Images

A Tennessee panel voted to remove a bust of Confederate General and Klu Klux Klan Grand Wizard Nathan Bedford Forrest from the state Capitol, according to multiple reports.

The vote comes months after the state’s Capitol and Historical commissions first voted to remove the bust, according to WZTV. Thursday’s vote by the Tennessee State Building Commission was the final step needed for the statue to be removed.

Forrest was a slave trader and Confederate General, and later became an early leader of the klan. The bust was first unveiled in 1978, drawing protests from African Americans, according to The Tennessean.

Gov. Bill Lee (R) recently changed positions on the bust and called for it to be removed after the police killing of George Floyd, The Associated Press reported.

The governor originally said in 2018 “the Ku Klux Klan is a part of our history that we’re not proud of in Tennessee, and we need to be reminded of that and make certain that we don’t forget it. So I wouldn’t advocate to remove” the bust, according to the AP.

But WZTV reported that Lee voted in favor of the removal Thursday.

The move comes on the heels of similar actions taken in other Southern states. On Saturday, a statue of Confederate Gen. Alfred Mouton was removed from the Lafayette City Hall in Louisiana, ending a decades-long dispute over the statute.

A week prior, the City of Charlottesville, Va., notably took down statues of Robert E. Lee and Gen. Thomas “Stonewall” Jackson.

Comments / 3

The Hill

The Hill

292K+
Followers
30K+
Post
212M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Floyd
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kkk#Confederate General#Kkk#Klu Klux Klan Grand#Capitol And Historical#Wztv#African Americans#Tennessean#The Associated Press#Ap#Southern
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Capitol
News Break
Politics
Related
Ohio StatePosted by
The Hill

Five things to watch in two Ohio special election primaries

Two special House primaries in Ohio Tuesday have emerged as potential predictors of whether the centrist or more ideological wings of both the Democratic and Republican parties hold more sway heading into the 2022 midterms. A special election in a red district near Columbus for the seat vacated by former...
ProtestsPosted by
The Hill

Co-workers called FBI after alleged Capitol Hill rioter bragged about Jan. 6, officials say

A man who was charged after storming the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 was turned in by his co-workers who said he bragged about his experience participating in the attack. Donald Smith was arrested on Thursday and charged with knowingly entering or remaining in a restricted building without authority, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building, violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.
Louisiana StatePosted by
The Hill

Louisiana governor reinstates mask mandate

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards (D) reinstated a statewide mask mandate for everyone 5 years old and up as the Pelican State has hit the most cases per capita in the U.S. The governor announced the mask requirement over Twitter, citing surging COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, which he said are “threatening the ability of hospitals to deliver care.”
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

CBC presses Biden to extend eviction moratorium

The Congressional Black Caucus on Monday called on the White House to take the initiative and extend the federal eviction moratorium that ended on Sunday to October. “The eviction moratorium ended yesterday, and this means that thousands of Black families and children could lose the roof over their heads at a time when the deadly pandemic is surging once again, and their lives are in disorder due to the pandemic,” Rep. Joyce Beatty (D-Ohio), the chairwoman of the Black Caucus, said in a statement.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

58 percent say Jan. 6 House committee is biased: poll

A majority of voters say they believe the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol is biased, according to a new Harvard CAPS-Harris Poll survey. Fifty-eight percent of voters polled said they believed the committee set up by Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) was biased, while 42 percent said they thought it was fair.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Graham's COVID-19 'breakthrough' case jolts Senate

The coronavirus officially returned to the United States Senate on Monday. News that Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) tested positive quickly jolted through the Capitol and sparked an hours-long scramble to figure out who else might have been exposed, which only escalated after sources confirmed that the South Carolina Republican attended an outdoor event on Sen. Joe Manchin ’s (D-W.Va.) houseboat over the weekend with other senators.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Biden, Pelosi struggle with end of eviction ban

President Biden and congressional Democrats are locked in a stalemate over who bears responsibility for extending a federal eviction ban that lapsed Sunday. Millions of Americans are facing homelessness after a push to extend the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) eviction ban collapsed Friday in a mess of Democratic finger-pointing.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

House bundling is bad for deliberation

“Bundling” in colonial America seems a curious and quaint custom when viewed in the rearview mirror of contemporary society. It was the practice in which courting couples spent the night together in bed, fully clothed, usually in the woman’s parents’ home. Think of it as a dress rehearsal for marriage.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Progressive pro-White House groups spending nearly $100M this month to promote Biden agenda

Multiple progressive and pro-White House groups reportedly intend to spend almost $100 million this month to promote President Biden ’s agenda while Congress is in recess. The Associated Press reported that the advertising blitz is part of an effort to publicize and ultimately enact both parts of Biden’s two-track infrastructure plan, which includes the $1.2 trillion bipartisan bill officially unveiled on Sunday evening that focuses on traditional infrastructure investments and a Democrats-only reconciliation package that will allocate funds for what the White House has dubbed “human infrastructure,” including child care and education.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Mary Trump: My uncle 'revealed the Republican Party to be what it is'

Former President Trump 's niece Mary Trump , a prominent critic of his, on Monday said that he "held up a mirror" and "revealed the Republican Party to be what it is." "The View" co-host Sunny Hostin asked Mary Trump to expand on what she meant when she wrote in her new book that critics who say her uncle does not represent the U.S. are wrong.

Comments / 3

Community Policy