Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Traffic

HERO: Sergeant Rescues Suspects From Burning SUV After Pursuit Ends In Crash Near NJ-NY Border

By Jerry DeMarco
dailyvoice.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUPDATE: A Palisades Interstate Parkway police sergeant rescued two suspects from a burning SUV after it crashed into two other vehicles and overturned during a stolen-vehicle chase Thursday afternoon, authorities said. A group of suspects who'd become the subjects of a suspicious persons report fled the Englewood Cliffs Marina in...

dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Raymond Walter
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Sergeant#Suv#Traffic Accident#Gmc#Suv#Englewood Cliffs#Pip#Syracuse#Daily Voice
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Hyundai
News Break
Accidents
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Traffic Accidents
News Break
Cars
Related
Cass County, MIabc57.com

Cyclist injured in hit and run crash

CASS COUNTY, Mich. – A 76-year-old man was injured when a vehicle hit him while he was riding his bike in Mason Township, the Cass County Sheriff’s Office reported. At 9 a.m. Monday morning, police were called to investigate reports of a crash on Calvin Center Road, north of Starbrick Street.
TrafficNew York Post

Speeding driver flung from car, killed in East Harlem crash: cops

A speeding driver was killed Monday when he crashed his car in East Harlem — causing it to flip over and fling him from the moonroof, according to cops. Joseph Edlawn, 34, was heading north “at an apparent high rate of speed” on the Harlem River Drive around 1:40 a.m. when he attempted to take the East 125th Street exit, authorities said.
Virginia StateKenbridge Victoria Dispatch

4-year-old killed in crash

A 4-year-old was killed and an adult injured Sunday morning, July 25, in a single-vehicle crash in Lunenburg County. According to a release from Virginia State Police (VSP) Public Relations Coordinator Shelby Crouch, the accident occurred at 8:01 a.m. Sunday, July 25, on Route 683 (Springfield Road) south of Route 764 (Barnes Road).
Newark, DENewark Post

Newark robbery suspects arrested after chase ends in fiery crash

Two people wanted in connection to an armed robbery in Newark were arrested last week after sparking a police chase that ended when their vehicle crashed into a dump truck and caught fire near Elkton, Md. Cecil County Sheriff's Office Deputy Joseph McCabe is credited with assisting the two suspects...
Paramus, NJdailyvoice.com

Police: Driver Crashes Stolen SUV On Route 17 During Paramus Pursuit

A police chase ended when the driver crashed a stolen SUV into a utility pole on Route 17 in Paramus before dawn Monday, authorities said. Officer Nicholas Tanelli began pursuing the 2018 Audi SQ5 after it sped past him on the southbound highway shortly before 1:30 a.m., Ehrenberg said. The...
Newark, NJdailyvoice.com

Little Ferry PD: Loaded Gun, Drugs Found After Suspended Driver Makes Illegal Turn

A driver with a suspended license had a loaded gun under the seat when he was stopped for an illegal turn at a Little Ferry 7-Eleven , authorities said. Officer Joseph Convery stopped an Acura sedan driven by Dionis Nunez, 23, of Newark after he made an illegal left out of the Liberty Street convenience store’s parking lot onto Main Street, Capt. Ronald Klein said.
Westchester County, NYdailyvoice.com

Police Identify Woman Killed In Westchester Crash

Police have identified the woman killed in a single-vehicle crash in Westchester County over the weekend. Sonia Philpotts, age 54, from the Bronx, was the passenger who died in the crash that happened in Yonkers at about 11:50 p.m. on Saturday, July 31, according to Westchester County Police. Police previously...
TrafficPosted by
The Trussville Tribune

Tractor-trailer driver killed in crash on I-59

From The Tribune staff reports Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division are investigating a fatal crash that claimed the life of a truck driver. Randy Easley, 64, of Nauvoo, was killed early Thursday when the 2020 Kenworth tractor-trailer he was driving left the roadway and struck a tree. The crash […]
Marietta, GAnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Police pursuit ends with crash, fatality, multiple injuries and arrest

Police say a Marietta man faces multiple charges after leading officers on a pursuit that ended with a crash, fatality and multiple injuries. The crash happened late Sunday afternoon on Powder Springs Road at Milford Church Road, just north of Smitha Middle School, when the driver of a black 2020 Dodge Charger failed to pull over for police, according to Cobb Police Officer Shenise Barner.
Somerset County, NJdailyvoice.com

Man Struck By Train In Somerset County

A man was airlifted to the hospital after being struck by a commuter train in Somerset County over the weekend, authorities said. The Morris & Essex Line train No. 734 hit him just west of the Far Hills Station at 6:15 p.m. Saturday, NJ Transit Senior Public Information Officer Emma Wright said.
Wyoming Stateoilcity.news

Wyoming man dies after vehicle flips end over end in crash near Sundance

CASPER, Wyo. — Wyoming resident Shon Engel, 41, died as a result of injuries sustained in a single vehicle crash on Wyoming Highway 116 North near Sundance on Sunday. A preliminary crash report from the Wyoming Highway Patrol says a call for the crash came in at around 5:36 a.m. Sunday, with the crash occurring near milepost 9.7.
Suffolk County, NYdailyvoice.com

42-Year-Old Airlifted After Suffolk County Hit-Run Crash, Police Say

A 42-year-old Long Island man was airlifted to the hospital after he was seriously injured in a hit-and-run crash, according to police. The man was hit by a vehicle when he was on the east side of New York Avenue at East 14th Street in Huntington Station shortly before 1 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 1 when the incident happened, Suffolk County Police said.
Minnesota StatePosted by
CBS Minnesota

Toddler Killed When Car Rolls Off I-94 Overpass; State Patrol Says Alcohol Involved

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 1-year-old boy is dead after the car he was in toppled over the side of a Twin Cities interstate overpass early Sunday morning. The Minnesota State Patrol says a 25-year-old man was driving north on Dupont Avenue over Interstate 94 at about 2:30 a.m. when his vehicle hit the barrier and flipped onto the highway below. Sharonda McMorris, the 25-year-old mother who was also in the car, told WCCO Sunday that she’s now figuring out how she’s going to bury her toddler. Three other children — a 9-year-old boy, 9-year-old girl and 5-year-old boy — were also involved in the crash. They were all injured, but are expected to survive. (credit: CBS) The state patrol believes alcohol was a factor in the crash. The driver is in custody at the Hennepin County Jail, awaiting possible criminal vehicular homicide charges. WCCO-TV does not typically name people arrested until they are formally charged with a crime.   More On WCCO.com: Minnesota Weather: Air Quality Alert Extended Due To ‘Unprecedented’ Conditions Toddler Killed When Car Rolls Off I-94 Overpass; State Patrol Says Alcohol Involved Alexis Saborit Charged With Beheading Girlfriend In Shakopee The Do’s And Don’ts As Air Quality Alert Casts Pall Over Minnesota
Suffolk County, NYdailyvoice.com

14-Year-Old Seriously Injured In Suffolk Crash

An investigation is underway after a teenager was seriously injured in a Long Island crash. It happened Sunday, Aug. 1 at about 1:25 p.m. in North Patchogue. A 50-year-old East Patchogue man was driving a 2015 Nissan eastbound on Barton Avenue when the vehicle collided with Ryan Kropf, age 14, of Patchogue, who was riding a bicycle northbound at the intersection of Washington Avenue, Suffolk County Police said.
Marion, INWISH-TV

Woman dies in crash of SUV, car on State Road 9 near Marion

MARION, Ind. (WISH) — A 24-year-old woman died Monday afternoon in a crash on State Road 9 northeast of Marion, Indiana State Police said in a news release Monday night. Beth Kelley, of Andrews, died in the crash. Andrews is a Huntington County town of 1,100 that’s about 15 miles southwest of Fort Wayne.

Comments / 0

Community Policy