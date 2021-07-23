HERO: Sergeant Rescues Suspects From Burning SUV After Pursuit Ends In Crash Near NJ-NY Border

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 1-year-old boy is dead after the car he was in toppled over the side of a Twin Cities interstate overpass early Sunday morning. The Minnesota State Patrol says a 25-year-old man was driving north on Dupont Avenue over Interstate 94 at about 2:30 a.m. when his vehicle hit the barrier and flipped onto the highway below. Sharonda McMorris, the 25-year-old mother who was also in the car, told WCCO Sunday that she’s now figuring out how she’s going to bury her toddler. Three other children — a 9-year-old boy, 9-year-old girl and 5-year-old boy — were also involved in the crash. They were all injured, but are expected to survive. (credit: CBS) The state patrol believes alcohol was a factor in the crash. The driver is in custody at the Hennepin County Jail, awaiting possible criminal vehicular homicide charges. WCCO-TV does not typically name people arrested until they are formally charged with a crime. More On WCCO.com: Minnesota Weather: Air Quality Alert Extended Due To ‘Unprecedented’ Conditions Toddler Killed When Car Rolls Off I-94 Overpass; State Patrol Says Alcohol Involved Alexis Saborit Charged With Beheading Girlfriend In Shakopee The Do’s And Don’ts As Air Quality Alert Casts Pall Over Minnesota