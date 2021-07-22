Cancel
Chesterfield, VA

11821 Black Rd, Chesterfield, VA 23838

Welcome to this 3955 sq/ft custom built 4 bedroom 3.1 bath home nestled on a quiet 5 acres. TWO large primary bedrooms! One located on the first floor with access to the outside patio/pool area, large en suite, and walk in closet. The other two spacious bedrooms on the first floor share a full bath. The second primary is on the second floor with another huge en suite! Upstairs also boast of a flex area which can be used for another family room, in home office, gym, etc. The kitchen is inviting with a ton of natural light, counter space, and storage. Outside is the show stopper!! A 30x40 oversized heated and cooled two car detached garage with storage above. A 30x16 patio by the pool with a built in kitchen-5 burner grill, mini fridge, and storage. A 30ft in ground salt water pool! A pool storage shed with electricity. Whole house generator self starts, whole house water filtration system. And to reiterate 5 acres of land!! High Speed Comcast. Close to all the amenities on Hull Street. List goes on. Don't miss out on this one!!

